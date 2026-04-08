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RPM International Reaffirms Q4 Sales Growth Outlook; Stock Surge 9.6% - Update

April 08, 2026 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, RPM International, Inc. (RPM) said it continues to expect consolidated sales growth for the fourth quarter in the mid-single-digits.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, RPM is trading on the NYSE at $106.00, up $9.28 or 9.59 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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