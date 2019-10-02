RPM International Reaffirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, RPM International Inc. (RPM) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and sales growth outlook for the full-year 2020 and provided financial guidance for the second quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.30 to $3.42 per share. However, revenue growth is anticipated to be on the low end of the previously disclosed range of 2.5 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.38 per share on sales growth of 3.4 percent to $5.76 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in the low- to mid-70-cent range on sales growth of 2 to 3 percent. The Street is currently looking for earnings of $0.76 per share on sales of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead, the company said its third quarter provides the most modest results each year because it falls during the winter months of December through February, when painting and construction activity slow due to cold and snowy weather.

However, the fourth-quarter results are generally stronger as work begins to accelerate on painting and construction projects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.