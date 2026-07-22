RPM International Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) reported record fiscal fourth-quarter results, with management saying each of its three segments increased sales and adjusted EBIT despite inflation, supply chain disruption and continued softness in do-it-yourself consumer markets.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sullivan said the company’s Construction Products Group and Performance Coatings Group continued to lead growth by focusing on maintenance and restoration, higher-growth end markets and “system selling,” an approach that combines multiple RPM products into broader engineered solutions. Sullivan said the quarter marked the 16th time in the past 18 quarters that RPM achieved record adjusted EBIT results.

“Our associates demonstrated their ability to adapt to increased global uncertainty, procure raw materials, continue implementing operational efficiency improvements, and serve customers with high-quality products and services,” Sullivan said.

Construction and coatings businesses lead growth

Michael Laroche, vice president, controller and chief accounting officer, said consolidated sales rose 7.2% to a record, driven by engineered solutions for high-performance buildings and infrastructure projects, acquisitions and pricing actions intended to offset inflation. Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS also reached records, according to Laroche.

Laroche said all international regions posted double-digit growth, led by emerging markets, while North American sales rose 5% on strength in turnkey and system solutions for high-performance buildings. Growth in Europe was driven by mergers and acquisitions, and foreign currency translation also helped sales in most countries outside the United States.

Within the Construction Products Group, Laroche said sales reached a record on broad-based strength, led by the concrete admixtures business. Demand was strongest in roofing and wall systems for high-performance buildings, including data centers and infrastructure projects. Volume growth and operational efficiencies helped lift adjusted EBIT to a record.

The Performance Coatings Group also posted record sales, with growth led by infrastructure project solutions, food coatings and ingredients, emerging markets, and fireproofing systems for high-performance buildings. Adjusted EBIT reached a record, though results were partly offset by a $3.2 million bad debt expense tied to a customer bankruptcy.

Consumer segment improves despite weak DIY demand

RPM’s Consumer Group delivered record sales and higher adjusted EBIT, with results helped by acquisitions and pricing. Laroche said DIY end markets remained soft, while MAP operational improvements, including SG&A-focused optimization actions, more than offset lower fixed-cost absorption from reduced volumes and inflation. Adjusted EBIT excluded a $9.7 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Color Group.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Sullivan said Consumer unit volume in the quarter was down about 2% to 3%, while Construction Products and Performance Coatings saw low- to mid-single-digit unit volume growth. He said the Consumer segment benefited from The Pink Stuff and Ready Seal acquisitions, but DIY takeaway has been weak for roughly two years.

“It does feel like after two years of a pretty steady single-digit negative declines in consumer takeaway and volume impact, that we’re hitting bottom,” Sullivan said. He added that he did not yet see evidence of a “robust rebound.”

Raw material inflation remains a focus

Management said raw material inflation and supply availability remain key considerations for fiscal 2027. Sullivan said RPM’s center-led procurement team helped the company secure supply and limit exposure to spot-price volatility. He said price-cost mix was slightly favorable in the fourth quarter, with businesses implementing price increases where needed.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, RPM expects raw material inflation of 5% to 6%, with pricing up by a similar dollar amount. For the second quarter, inflation could reach 6% to 8%, Sullivan said. The company expects price increases, including in Consumer, to recover gross margin percentage lost in the first quarter as the year progresses.

Sullivan said supply availability improved overall, but a fire at a supplier’s plant has caused tightness in propylene oxide-derived raw materials in North America. He also noted tight MDI supplies due to supplier issues. In response to an analyst question, Sullivan said the supplier fire would have some negative cost impact and could affect first-quarter sales growth in Tremco Roofing, but he described the issue as temporary.

Cash flow, buybacks and acquisitions

Matt Schlarb, vice president of investor relations and sustainability, said RPM generated $899 million of operating cash flow in fiscal 2026, the second-highest amount in company history. The company returned $349 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, up more than 7% from the prior year.

Schlarb said RPM’s board authorized a $700 million increase to its share repurchase program, in addition to $115 million remaining under a prior authorization. Sullivan said during the Q&A that the company’s stronger balance sheet and improved cash generation give it more capital to deploy, including for acquisitions and potentially more opportunistic repurchases.

Capital expenditures totaled about $224 million for the year, slightly below the prior year. Schlarb cited investments including a shared European distribution center and a new operating facility in India. RPM also spent $202 million on acquisitions, including Kalzip, a metal roofing and facades company acquired by the Construction Products Group in the fourth quarter. Schlarb said RPM expects Kalzip to be margin accretive once fully integrated over the next couple of years.

Fiscal 2027 outlook calls for growth amid volatility

Chief Financial Officer Russell Gordon said RPM expects first-quarter sales to rise in the mid-single-digit range, with all segments expected to grow at a similar pace. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to increase in the mid-single-digit range.

For full-year fiscal 2027, RPM forecast sales growth of 3% to 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% to 10%. Gordon said the company expects Consumer end markets to stabilize, though he noted RPM has the least visibility in that segment. He said price-cost is expected to be somewhat negative in the first half of the year before becoming more neutral in the second half as additional pricing takes effect and inflation moderates.

RPM also expects previously announced SG&A optimization actions to generate about $75 million in benefits during fiscal 2027, partly offset by higher healthcare and benefits expenses. Sullivan said RPM has trained 620 associates through its Green Belt efficiency program, which has developed a pipeline of more than $30 million of additional savings. The company plans to provide more detail on its MAP 3.0 strategic plan at an investor day on Nov. 9.

Asked whether the fiscal 2027 outlook represented a new growth algorithm for RPM, Sullivan said the company could generate mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit earnings growth “in a period of stability.” However, he said the current environment remains volatile due to geopolitical developments, oil prices, trade flows, transportation costs and tariffs.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

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