RPM International Q4 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates, But Sales Meet

(RTTNews) - RPM International, Inc. (RPM) reported Thursday that net income attributable to RPM for the fourth quarter grew to $180.61 million or $1.40 per share from $151.36 million or $1.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding special items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.56 per share, compared to $1.36 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged down 0.4 percent to $2.01 billion from $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year.

Sales included a 0.4 percent organic increase, a 0.1 percent decline from divestitures net of acquisitions, and a 0.7 percent decline from foreign currency translation.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share on net sales of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, the company now projects approximately flat sales for the first quarter and low-single-digit sales growth for fiscal 2025. The Street is looking for net sales of $2.04 billion for the quarter and $7.33 billion for the year.

