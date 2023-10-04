RPM International Q1 Profit Climbs, Tops Estimates; Sees Growth In Q2, Backs FY24 View

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc (RPM), a specialty coatings, sealants and building materials company, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company grew 19 percent to $201.08 million from last year's $169.01 million.

Earnings per share were $1.56, up 19.1 percent from $1.31 a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.64, compared to last year's $1.47.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales grew 4.1 percent to $2.01 billion from last year's $1.93 billion. The Street was looking for sales of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Consolidated volumes increased modestly.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects consolidated sales to increase in the low-single-digit percentage range compared to prior-year results.

Consolidated adjusted EBIT is projected to rise in the high-single to low-double-digit percentage range.

For fiscal 2024, RPM continues to expect consolidated sales to increase in the mid-single-digit percentage range, and consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase in the low-double-digit to mid-teen percentage.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.