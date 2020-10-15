RPM International Inc. (RPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Dividends
RPM International Inc. (RPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.87, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPM was $88.87, representing a -2.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.84 and a 107.4% increase over the 52 week low of $42.85.

RPM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). RPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports RPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.36%, compared to an industry average of 28.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

