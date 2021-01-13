RPM International Inc. (RPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPM was $89.2, representing a -9.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.35 and a 108.17% increase over the 52 week low of $42.85.

RPM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). RPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports RPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.58%, compared to an industry average of 42%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RPM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

ProShares Trust (REGL)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VBR with an increase of 31.34% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of RPM at 2.38%.

