RPM International Inc. (RPM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

RPM International Inc. (RPM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RPM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RPM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.11, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RPM was $92.11, representing a -6.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.35 and a 47.64% increase over the 52 week low of $62.39.

RPM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). RPM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.5. Zacks Investment Research reports RPM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.13%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RPM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RPM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RPM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

ProShares Trust (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 25.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RPM at 2.45%.

