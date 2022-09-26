RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) insiders who sold US$515k worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$11b

Over the past year, insiders sold US$515k worth of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) stock at an average price of US$87.71 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. The company's market valuation decreased by US$356m after the stock price dropped 3.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RPM International

The Independent Director, Frederick Nance, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$232k worth of shares at a price of US$89.24 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$85.53. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, RPM International insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:RPM Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

RPM International Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at RPM International. Specifically, insiders ditched US$321k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. RPM International insiders own about US$155m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RPM International Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in RPM International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

