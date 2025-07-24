RPM International Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc (RPM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $225.8 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $180.6 million, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPM International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.6 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $2.081 billion from $2.008 billion last year.

RPM International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $225.8 Mln. vs. $180.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $2.081 Bln vs. $2.008 Bln last year.

