RPM International Inc Q1 Profit Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc (RPM) released earnings for first quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $227.60 million, or $1.77 per share. This compares with $227.69 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPM International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $2.114 billion from $1.969 billion last year.

RPM International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $227.60 Mln. vs. $227.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.77 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $2.114 Bln vs. $1.969 Bln last year.

