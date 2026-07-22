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RPM International Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Income

July 22, 2026 — 06:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $221.216 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $225.758 million, or $1.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPM International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $2.231 billion from $2.081 billion last year.

RPM International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $221.216 Mln. vs. $225.758 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.76 last year. -Revenue: $2.231 Bln vs. $2.081 Bln last year.

outlook for fiscal 2027: Consolidated sales to increase 3% to 7% compared to prior-year record results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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