RPM International Guides Q4 Net Sales Growth In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, RPM International Inc. (RPM) provided sales growth guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company now projects consolidated sales and adjusted EBIT growth in double digits, but expects adjusted EBIT growth to be below the rate of sales growth.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report a net sales growth of 11.90 percent to $1.63 billion for the quarter.

The company added it expects that increased costs will be reflected in its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and more significantly during fiscal 2022 and it is moving aggressively to offset these increased costs with commensurate selling price increases.

