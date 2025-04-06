RPM INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $RPM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RPM INTERNATIONAL ($RPM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,524,377,466 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

RPM INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

RPM INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $RPM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRACY D. CRANDALL (VP, General Counsel and CCO) sold 3,718 shares for an estimated $497,140

MICHAEL J. LAROCHE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 3,615 shares for an estimated $459,611

MATTHEW T RATAJCZAK (VP-Global Tax and Treasurer) sold 3,156 shares for an estimated $406,341

FREDERICK R. NANCE sold 594 shares for an estimated $80,467

RPM INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of RPM INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RPM INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $2,876,102 of award payments to $RPM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

RPM INTERNATIONAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024

RPM INTERNATIONAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RPM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Roberts from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $145.0 on 12/17/2024

