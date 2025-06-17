RPM International Acquires Ready Seal To Enhance Its Rust-Oleum Business

Markets
June 17, 2025

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM), Tuesday announced the acquisition of Texas-based Ready Seal Inc., a manufacturer of premium exterior wood stains. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition, made for the company's Rust-Oleum business, is expected to boost its portfolio of exterior wood care products as well as enhance sales.

Frank Sullivan, CEO of RPM, commented, "This acquisition strengthens our offerings in the attractive exterior wood care category and Rust-Oleum is well-positioned to leverage its competitive strengths to accelerate Ready Seal's growth." Monday, RPM closed at $108.78, up 0.65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

