RPM International Acquires Ready Seal, Boosts Rust-Oleum Business

RPM International Inc. RPM further enhances its Rust-Oleum business by acquiring Ready Seal Inc., a Texas-based manufacturer of premium exterior wood stains.



Sitting under the Consumer Group segment, RPM’s Rust-Oleum business is gaining traction in the industry (mainly among professional contractors and DIY enthusiasts) with its portfolio of exterior wood care products. This strategic buyout is expected to further diversify and enhance this business’ portfolio, offering a competitive edge.



By being considered for the Rust-Oleum business, Ready Seal will be able to witness accelerated sales growth for its products like Goof-Proof stain-and-sealer-in-one. This accretive boost will leverage the sales force and distribution channels of the Rust-Oleum business.

RPM’s Attention for the Rust-Oleum Business

RPM International’s focus on enhancing and diversifying the product offerings of its Rust-Oleum business is boding well for its long-term growth visibility. Already done with the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the company has engaged in several product enhancement initiatives through product innovation and strategic buyouts.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2025earnings call the company highlighted the launch of several new products, one of which was Rust-Oleum low odor, a water-based aerosol paint, having the durability to be used indoors and on outdoor projects.



Moreover, on May 1, 2025, RPM signed a definitive agreement to acquire the UK-based Star Brands Group, mostly known for the globally renowned The Pink Stuff product. This strategic transaction is expected to enhance and diversify Rust-Oleum’s cleaners business and expand market reach globally. The acquisition is expected to close in the latter half of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 or the early first quarter of fiscal 2026, after the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

RPM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this high-performance coatings, sealants and specialty chemicals manufacturer and marketer have tumbled 7.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry’s 2.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Although increased cost structure and foreign currency woes are concerning for the prospects, the efficient execution of the MAP 2025 initiatives, along with accretive inorganic and organic strategies, offers sustainable revenue visibility and profitability trends.

RPM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

RPM International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Basic Materials sector.



Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average. The stock has trended upward 49.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carpenter Technology’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies an increase of 8.5% and 24.4%, respectively, from a year ago.



AngloGold Ashanti plc AU presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average. The stock has surged 109.4% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AngloGold Ashanti’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 51.1% and 122.2%, respectively, from a year ago.



Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.6%, on average. The stock has gained 43.7% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Franco-Nevada’s 2025 sales and EPS implies an increase of 32.2% and 39.6%, respectively, from a year ago.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.