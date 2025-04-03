RPM International To Acquire Pink Stuff's Star Brands

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM), a coatings, sealants, building materials and related services company, on Thursday announced a definitive agreement to acquire Star Brands Group, the parent company of the UK-based Pink Stuff for its Rust-Oleum subsidiary. The financial aspects were not revealed.

The deal is expected to close late in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 or early in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The deal is expected to strengthen Rust-Oleum's expanding cleaners business.

The combined addressable cleaners U.S. and European cleaners market is worth over $12 billion per year and is expected to grow by a few percent annually.

The Pink Stuff made around 150 million pound in sales in 2024.

Henrik Pade, Tim North, and the senior management team at Star Brands will remain with the company to maintain stability and help grow the business alongside Rust-Oleum.

In the pre-market trading, RPM is 2.19% lesser at $115 on the New York Stock Exchange.

