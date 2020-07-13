RPM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/15/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/20, RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 7/31/20. As a percentage of RPM's recent stock price of $76.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.89% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $42.85 per share, with $80.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.11.

In Monday trading, RPM International Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

