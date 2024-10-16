RPM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 10/18/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/18/24, RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 10/31/24. As a percentage of RPM's recent stock price of $132.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RPM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.54% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPM's low point in its 52 week range is $88.84 per share, with $134.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.76.

In Wednesday trading, RPM International Inc shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

