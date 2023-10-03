RPM Buys Wall System Fabrication Business Of NOW Specialties; Terms Not Known

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company RPM International Inc. (RPM) Tuesday said its Tremco CPG Inc. has acquired the wall system fabrication segment of NOW Specialties, LLC.

The terms of the transaction were undisclosed.

The Texas-based wall system fabricator has net sales of about $20 million a year.

"This acquisition will strengthen Tremco CPG's value proposition of providing customers with compatible building envelope solutions that improve efficiency, extend building life and provide customized aesthetics," stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.

