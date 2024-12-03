RPM Automotive’s Director Increases Shareholding

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of Director Grant Carman, who has acquired an additional 571,428 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total holding to 1,671,428 shares. This acquisition was made through an issuance of shares in lieu of director fees, as approved by shareholders at the recent AGM.

