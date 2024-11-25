RPM Automotive Group Ltd. Passes Key Resolutions

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Grant Carman as a director. The company also approved a special resolution for an additional 10% placement facility, reflecting strong shareholder support and strategic growth plans.

