RPM Automotive Group Ltd. Passes Key Resolutions

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.
RPM Automotive Group Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of Grant Carman as a director. The company also approved a special resolution for an additional 10% placement facility, reflecting strong shareholder support and strategic growth plans.
