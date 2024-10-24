News & Insights

RPM Automotive Group Announces Key Resolutions for AGM

October 24, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2024, where shareholders will discuss resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and the potential issuance of shares. The meeting will also consider an additional 10% placement capacity to issue equity securities. These decisions could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact shareholder value.

