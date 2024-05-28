RPM Automotive Gears Up for 2024 Investor Day

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced its Investor Day Presentation for May 29, 2024, which will include a series of video presentations. The news was authorized for release by the company’s secretary, Wayne Kernaghan, and signifies an opportunity for investors to gain insights into the company’s progress and future plans.

