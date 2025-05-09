$RPID stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RPID stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,220,175 of trading volume.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RPID:

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $41,362 and 0 sales.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

