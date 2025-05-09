$RPID stock is up 24% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RPID stock has now risen 24% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,220,175 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RPID:
$RPID Insider Trading Activity
$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELINDA LITHERLAND PEI has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $41,362 and 0 sales.
$RPID Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 547,990 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,191
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 321,173 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $289,055
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 100,942 shares (+122.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,847
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 72,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,821
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 69,222 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $182,746
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 63,057 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,470
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 18,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,050
