RPG Investment Advisory Reduces Peabody Energy Stake, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

RPG Investment Advisory LLC sold 186,928 BTU shares; estimated trade size $6.53 million based on average prices during the first quarter

Quarter-end stake value decreased by $4.69 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price changes

Trade represented a 0.79% decrease in 13F reportable assets under management

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC held 264,271 BTU shares valued at $8.71 million after the trade

BTU now accounts for 1.05% of the fund’s AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Peabody Energy ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC reduced its position in Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) by 186,928 shares during the first quarter. The firm’s estimated transaction value was $6.53 million, based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the BTU stake decreased by $4.69 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement.

What else to know

The fund’s BTU stake now represents 1.05% of reportable assets, down from 1.52% the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $55.42 million (6.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $41.15 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $33.75 million (4.1% of AUM)

NYSE: PWR: $29.68 million (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $28.57 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, BTU shares were priced at $24.05, up 59.6% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.90 billion Net Income (TTM) $-119.70 million Dividend Yield 1.03% Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $24.05

Company Snapshot

Peabody Energy is a leading coal producer with a global footprint, operating major mining assets in the United States and Australia. Its primary revenue comes from coal mining and sales to utilities and industrial customers. The company uses a diverse coal reserve portfolio and strong logistics to supply global power and industrial sectors.

Peabody Energy serves electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers across North America, Asia, and other international markets.It operates through multiple mining segments, monetizing coal reserves via direct sales, brokered trading, and transportation-related services.

What this transaction means for investors

Peabody Energy is a coal producer with a cash-generating thermal business and a metallurgical-coal strategy that depends heavily on the Centurion ramp. Thermal coal, used in power generation, remains an important source of cash, while metallurgical coal is tied to steelmaking and higher-value export markets. That makes Peabody less about coal prices by itself and more about whether thermal cash flow can support a cleaner ramp in metallurgical coal.

Peabody’s first quarter results highlight how much the company’s strategy relies on Centurion’s performance. The company made $82.5 million in adjusted EBITDA but still had a net loss of $32.4 million. Thermal coal helped soften the impact, while Centurion’s challenges affected the metallurgical segment. Peabody also reduced its 2026 Centurion volume forecast to 2.5 million tons, down from the original 3.5 million tons, making mine-level execution even more important for investors.

Investors should watch to see if Centurion can shift from being expensive to becoming a steady source of metallurgical coal. Thermal coal will likely keep generating cash even when markets are volatile, but Peabody’s best chance for growth comes from improving steelmaking-coal output and strong performance at the mine. The most promising sign would be Centurion achieving more stable production, with thermal cash flow helping to strengthen the balance sheet.



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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Quanta Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.