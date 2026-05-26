RPG Investment Advisory Opens Centrus Energy Stake Valued at $9 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added 50,460 shares of Centrus Energy; estimated trade value was $12.17 million based on quarterly average price

Quarter-end value of the new position was $8.76 million, reflecting share price changes through March 31, 2026

The transaction represented a 1.47% change in the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, RPG held 50,460 shares valued at $8.76 million as of March 31, 2026

The new stake accounts for 1.06% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

10 stocks we like better than Centrus Energy ›

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated a new position in Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)by purchasing 50,460 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $8.76 million, reflecting share price changes through March 31, 2026.

What else to know

This was a new position for RPG Investment Advisory, LLC, now representing 1.06% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $55.42 million (6.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: GOOGL: $41.15 million (5.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AAPL: $33.75 million (4.1% of AUM)

NYSE: PWR: $29.68 million (3.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $28.57 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 13, 2026, shares of Centrus Energy were priced at $192.31, up 107.7% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 81.28 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $452.30 million Net income (TTM) $60.60 million Market capitalization $3.53 billion Price (as of market close May 13, 2026) $192.31

Company snapshot

Centrus Energy is a leading supplier of nuclear fuel and technical services, operating at scale with a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a trailing twelve months revenue of $452.30 million. The company leverages its expertise in uranium enrichment and technical solutions to support the global nuclear power industry.

The company Provides low-enriched uranium (LEU), separative work units (SWU), and technical solutions for the nuclear power industry, including engineering, manufacturing, and operations services.

It generates revenue primarily through the sale of LEU and related components to utilities operating nuclear power plants, as well as technical and consulting services for public and private sector clients.

Centrus Energy serves a global customer base with a focus on utilities in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and other international markets engaged in nuclear energy production.

What this transaction means for investors

Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) is one of the few public companies directly tied to rebuilding U.S. uranium enrichment capacity. The company supplies enriched uranium fuel components to nuclear utilities and is working on high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, a fuel expected to support some next-generation reactors. That makes Centrus different from a uranium miner or a nuclear utility, and its value depends on turning customer contracts, federal support, and centrifuge manufacturing into U.S. production capacity.

The first quarter showed the cost of moving from a strategic opportunity to production scale. Centrus remained profitable, but net income fell from a year earlier as advanced technology costs rose with the enrichment buildout. The company also reported $3.9 billion of backlog extending to 2040, though part of that total depends on securing public and private investment for new LEU production capacity.

For investors, Centrus is less a broad nuclear-power play than a test of whether U.S. enrichment capacity can be rebuilt through its centrifuge technology, funding path, and delivery milestones. Moving forward, the company’s progress can be measured through funded capacity, manufacturing scale-up, and commercialization deliveries that move Centrus from strategic importance to operational proof.

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Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Quanta Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.