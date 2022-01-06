RPD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.19, changing hands as low as $104.15 per share. Rapid7 Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPD's low point in its 52 week range is $72.02 per share, with $143.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.21.

