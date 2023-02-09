RPD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.37, changing hands as high as $55.61 per share. Rapid7 Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.485 per share, with $118.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.16.

