RPD Fund Management Increases Position in Re (RMAX)

Fintel reports that RPD Fund Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.15MM shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (RMAX). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.07% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Re is $25.16. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $23.92.

The projected annual revenue for Re is $363MM, an increase of 0.44%. The projected annual EPS is $2.05, an increase of 267.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Re. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RMAX is 0.0761%, a decrease of 20.1310%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 18,750K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group holds 2,371,051 shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196,195 shares, representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 3.94% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,371,009 shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333,059 shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 958,500 shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089,900 shares, representing a decrease of 13.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 18.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 873,391 shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 862,589 shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Aureus Asset Management holds 650,771 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842,390 shares, representing a decrease of 29.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMAX by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Re Declares $0.23 Dividend

Re said on August 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 15, 2022 received the payment on August 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $23.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 5.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.87 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

RE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX Holdings launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 125 offices across more than 30 states.

