RPD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.10, changing hands as high as $50.39 per share. Rapid7 Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.27 per share, with $66.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.