RPC's (RES) Q2 Earnings Beat on Cost-Containment Efforts

RPC, Inc. RES reported second-quarter 2020 loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents on successful cost-containment efforts. However, the bottom line deteriorated from earnings of 3 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The weakness can be primarily attributed to lower activity levels in U.S. oilfield drilling and completions.

Total revenues of $89.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106 million. Moreover, the top line declined from the year-ago figure of $358.5 million. The company’s top line took a hit from vast exposure to the completions market and weak pressure pumping environment.

RPC, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RPC, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RPC, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Operating loss in the Technical Services segment totaled $34.1 million against the year-ago profit of $6.9 million. The underperformance was mainly caused by lower pricing and activity levels.

Operating loss in the Support Services segment came in at $1.8 million, deteriorating from a profit of $4 million in the year-ago quarter due to lower activities.

Total operating loss for the quarter was $37.5 million against the year-ago profit level of $8.4 million. Average domestic rig count was 392 for the second quarter, indicating 60.4% fall from the year-ago level.

Cost and Expenses

Cost of revenues contracted from $265.1 million in second-quarter 2019 to $80 million due to reduced activity levels and cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $28.8 million for the quarter from the year-ago figure of $43.3 million due to a decline in employment expenses. Also, it incurred impairment and other charges of $1.6 million for the quarter.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditure for the June quarter of 2020 amounted to $14 million.

As of Jun 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $145.4 million, higher than the first-quarter level of $82.6 million, and no long-term debt.

Outlook

Slowdown in U.S. drilling activities and persistent weakness in crude prices have hurt demand for oilfield services. Although the company expects to witness improvement in the second half of the year, it is uncertain whether the recovery will be sustainable. The improvement is expected to boost the company’s revenues for the third quarter and lead to narrower loss. It now expects 2020 capital expenditure to be $50-$60 million, lower than the original guidance of $80 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space include Cimarex Energy Co. XEC, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO and EOG Resources, Inc. EOG, each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cimarex Energy’s earnings estimates of 11 cents per share for the current year have witnessed 14 upward and five downward revisions in the past 30 days.

Indonesia Energy’s bottom line for 2020 is expected to soar 78.6% year over year.

EOG Resources’ bottom line for the next year is expected to skyrocket 188.4% year over year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.