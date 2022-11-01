RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3

RPC Inc RES reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $378 million. The top line significantly improved from the year-ago figure of $225 million.

The strong quarterly results were backed by higher activity levels in all the service lines and improved pricing.

Segmental Performance

Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $89.5 million, higher than year-ago quarter’s profit of $8.3 million. The upside was caused by increased customer activities along with higher pricing.

Operating profit in the Support Services segment was $5.3 million, reversing from a year-ago loss of $55,000. The improvement was owing to a hike in pricing within rental tools along with increased activities.

Total operating profit in the quarter was $92.2 million, skyrocketing from $7.9 million. The average domestic rig count was 761, reflecting a 52.2% increase from the year-ago level. The average oil price in the quarter was $92.84 per barrel. The same for natural gas was $8.03 per thousand cubic feet.

Cost and Expenses

In third-quarter 2022, the cost of revenues increased from $170.6 million to $309.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $38.2 million from the year-ago figure of $31.5 million.

Financials

As of Sep 30, RPC had cash and cash equivalents of $35.9 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

RPC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Other prospective players in the same space include Magellan Midstream Partners MMP, EQT Corporation EQT and Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Being a midstream energy player, Magellan Midstream’s business model is less exposed to volatility in oil and gas prices. In fact, contributions from core fee-based transportation and terminals activities have aided MMP’s results in the third quarter of this year.

In the core of gas-rich Marcellus and Utica Shales, EQT Corporation has a strong foothold. Being a leading producer of natural gas, EQT is benefiting from high natural gas prices. For 2022, it is likely to witness earnings growth of 379.4%.

The positive trajectory in oil price is a boon for ExxonMobil’s upstream operations. This is because ExxonMobil has a pipeline of key projects in the Permian – the most prolific basin in the United States – and offshore Guyana



