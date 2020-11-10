RPC (RES) Up 3% on Wider-than-Expected Q3 Earnings Beat

RPC, Inc. RES reported third-quarter 2020 loss of 9 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of 10 cents. However, the figure is wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 8 cents per share.

The company reported quarterly revenues of $116.6 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus mark of $95 million. However, the top line plunged 60.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $293.2 million.

The better-than-expected results came on the back of the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. This was offset partially by lower drilling activities. Following the better-than-expected results, the stock gained almost 3% since the earnings announcement on Oct 28.

Segmental Performance

Operating loss in the Technical Services segment totaled $24.9 million, wider than a loss of $18.2 million in a year-ago quarter. The underperformance was caused by a reduction in activity and pricing.

Operating loss in the Support Services segment came in at $3.8 million against the unit’s operating profit of $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The downside was caused by lower activities related to drilling.

Total operating loss for the quarter was $31.8 million, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of $92.6 million. Average domestic rig count was 254 for the September-end quarter, indicating 72.4% fall from the year-ago level.

Cost and Expenses

Cost of revenues contracted from $225.2 million in third-quarter 2019 to $100.9 million. Moreover, selling, general and administrative expenses fell to $32.4 million for the quarter from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $42.6 million.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditures in the September quarter of 2020 amounted to $13.7 million.

As of Sept 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $145.6 million as well as maintained a debt-free balance sheet.

