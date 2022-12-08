RPC (RES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, RPC (RES) closed at $8.12, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 16.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RPC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $449.5 million, up 67.57% from the year-ago period.

RES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2933.33% and +81.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.66% higher within the past month. RPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RPC has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.07, so we one might conclude that RPC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.