RPC (RES) Stock Moves -1.89%: What You Should Know

RPC (RES) closed at $8.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 16.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

RPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $322.1 million, up 70.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1366.67% and +52.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RPC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RPC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.94, so we one might conclude that RPC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

