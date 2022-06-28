RPC (RES) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, RPC (RES) closed at $7.13, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 22.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

RPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $322.1 million, up 70.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +1366.67% and +52.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RPC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, RPC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.35.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

