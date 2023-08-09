RPC (RES) Shares Dip 8% Despite Reporting Strong Q2 Earnings

RPC Inc. RES shares have declined 8% since reporting second-quarter 2023 earnings on Jul 26. This stock performance can be attributed to the declining fundamentals of the company.

RPC posted second-quarter adjusted earnings of 30 cents per share, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $416 million also improved from the year-ago figure of $375.5 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by rising activity levels in all service lines.

RPC, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RPC, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RPC, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $77 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s profit of $59.8 million. The upside was caused by increased customer activities, along with higher pricing and a larger active fleet of revenue-producing equipment.

Operating profit in the Support Services segment was $7.9 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s profit of $3.3 million. The rise resulted from increased activities and improved pricing.

Total operating profit in the quarter was $82.4 million, increasing from the $60.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The average domestic rig count was 719, unchanged from the year-ago level. The average oil price in the quarter was $73.54 per barrel. The same for natural gas was $2.16 per thousand cubic feet.

Costs and Expenses

In second-quarter 2023, the cost of revenues increased from $260.9 million to $265.8 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $43.6 million from the year-ago figure of $35.9 million.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditure for the June-end quarter of 2023 amounted to $39.2 million.

As of Jun 30, RPC had cash and cash equivalents of $100.5 million, down sequentially from $177.9 million. Nonetheless, the company managed to maintain a debt-free balance sheet.

Outlook

For 2023, the company lowered its capital expenditure guidance to $200-$250 million from the prior mentioned $250-$300 million. The metric also indicates an increase from the $140 million reported in 2022.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

RPC currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at the following companies that presently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Baker Hughes Company BKR reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 39 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents. Strong quarterly results were primarily driven by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services and Equipment, and Industrial & Energy Technology business units.

For 2023, Baker Hughes expects revenues of $24.8-$26 billion. The company projects revenues of $6.4-$6.6 billion for the third quarter.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per unit, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. Strong quarterly earnings resulted from fantastic contributions from the Storage and Logistics business unit.

For this year, the partnership projects adjusted EBITDA of $780-$860 million.

Oceaneering International OII reported a second-quarter 2023 adjusted profit of 18 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected operating income from the Subsea Robotics and Manufactured Products segments.

For 2023, Oceaneering projects consolidated EBITDA of $2275-$310 million and a continued free cash flow generation of $90-$130 million.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.