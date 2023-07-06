RPC (RES) Price Target Decreased by 6.98% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for RPC (NYSE:RES) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an decrease of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 10.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.34% from the latest reported closing price of 7.32 / share.

RPC Declares $0.04 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 received the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $7.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 0.72%, and the highest has been 4.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=81).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RES is 0.10%, a decrease of 13.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.06% to 92,889K shares. The put/call ratio of RES is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,052K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,167K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 17.51% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 4,068K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares, representing a decrease of 12.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,976K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,649K shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,187K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,168K shares, representing a decrease of 30.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 31.46% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,122K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RES by 13.80% over the last quarter.

RPC Background Information

RPC provides a broad range of specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oilfield companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States, including the Gulf of Mexico, mid-continent, southwest, Appalachian and Rocky Mountain regions, and in selected international markets.

