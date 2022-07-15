RPC (RES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, RPC (RES) closed at $6.22, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 20.57% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54% in that time.

RPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $322.1 million, up 70.64% from the prior-year quarter.

RES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1366.67% and +52.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher. RPC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, RPC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.2, so we one might conclude that RPC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

