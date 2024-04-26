RPC (RES) Lags on Q1 Earnings, Reiterates '24 Capex View

RPC Inc. RES reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s 39 cents.

Total quarterly revenues were $377.8 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $476.7 million. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $397 million.

The weak quarterly results can be attributed to decreased activity levels and competitive pricing across various service lines.

Segmental Performance

Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $32 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s $103.5 million. The results were primarily influenced by decreased activity levels and competitive pricing across various service lines, leading to negative impacts on fixed costs, especially labor, due to reduced leverage.

Operating profit in the Support Services segment amounted to $3.6 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s $6.6 million. The decline was attributed to reduced activity within rental tools, accentuated by the high fixed-cost structure inherent in these service lines.

Total operating profit in the quarter was $32.3 million, down from $90.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The average domestic rig count was 623, marking an 18% decline from the year-ago quarter. The average oil price in the quarter was $77.46 per barrel, up 2% year over year. The average price of natural gas was $2.15 per thousand cubic feet, down 19.2% from the corresponding period of 2023.

Costs & Expenses

In the first quarter of 2024, the cost of revenues decreased to $276.6 million from $305.3 million in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $40.1 million, slightly lower than the year-ago quarter’s $42.2 million.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditure for the first quarter was $52.8 million.

As of Mar 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $212.2 million. The company managed to maintain a debt-free balance sheet.

Outlook

The company reiterated its capex guidance for 2024, maintaining $200-$250 million. However, it may lean toward the lower end of this range, contingent upon market conditions in the latter half of the year.

