RPC (RES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

RPC (RES) closed at $6.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 29.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 19.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RPC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $322.1 million, up 70.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +1366.67% and +52.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RPC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note RPC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.8.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

