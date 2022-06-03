RPC (RES) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, RPC (RES) closed at $9.30, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 5.78% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.73% in that time.

RPC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $322.1 million, up 70.64% from the year-ago period.

RES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1366.67% and +52.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RPC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RPC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.25.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.