RPC (RES) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RPC (RES) closed at $7.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had gained 4.71% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RPC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 95.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $508.9 million, up 35.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, which would represent changes of +67.65% and +26.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, RPC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.08, so we one might conclude that RPC is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

