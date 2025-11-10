RPC Q3 Earnings Top Estimates on Pressure Pumping Strength

RPC Inc. RES reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. The bottom line remained flat year over year.

Total quarterly revenues were $447.1 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $337.7 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $400 million.

The strong quarterly results can be primarily attributed to higher revenues across a majority of its service lines, with the largest gains stemming from pressure pumping, followed by increases in coiled tubing, downhole tools and rental tools.

RPC, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RPC, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RPC, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $24.4 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $16.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by the improved performance in a majority of service lines within this segment, with the largest gains coming from pressure pumping and coiled tubing.

Operating profit in the Support Services segment amounted to $4.6 million, lower than the year-ago level of $5.3 million.

Total operating profit in the quarter was $20.8 million, up from $19.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The average domestic rig count was 540, down 7.8% year over year.

The average oil price was $65.85 per barrel, down 14% year over year. The average price of natural gas was $3.04 per thousand cubic feet, up 44.8% from the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Costs & Expenses

In the third quarter, the cost of revenues increased to $334.7 million from $247.5 million in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $44.6 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $37.7 million.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditure was $117.8 million.

As of Sept. 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $163.5 million and maintained a debt-free balance sheet.

RES’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

RES currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Oceaneering International OII, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. CNQ and FuelCell Energy FCEL. While Oceaneering and Canadian Natural Resources currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, FuelCell carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. The company is a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. OII’s proven ability to deliver innovative, integrated solutions supports ongoing client retention and new business opportunities, ensuring steady revenue growth.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The company boasts a diversified portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, bitumen and synthetic crude oil. It has delivered 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, one of the longest streaks among global oil producers.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company offering low-carbon energy solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company designs fuel cells that generate electricity through an electrochemical process that combines fuel with air, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. As such, FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

