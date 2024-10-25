RPC Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss on Lower Pressure Pumping Activity

RPC Inc. RES reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 9 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago figure of 8 cents.

Total quarterly revenues were $337.7 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $330.4 million. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359 million.

The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily due to lower utilization and pricing levels in pressure pumping, along with rising cost of revenues.

RPC, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

RPC, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | RPC, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $16.3 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s $18.9 million. The results were primarily influenced by decreased activity levels in pressure pumping, leading to negative impacts on fixed costs, especially labor, due to reduced leverage.

Operating profit in the Support Services segment amounted to $5.3 million, lower than the year-ago level of $6.9 million. This can be attributed to higher activity within rental tools, partially offset by the high fixed-cost structure inherent in these service lines.

Total operating profit in the quarter was $19.2 million, down from $22.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The average domestic rig count was 586, marking a 9.7% decline from the year-ago level.

The average oil price in the quarter was $76.57 per barrel, down 6.8% year over year. The average price of natural gas was $2.10 per thousand cubic feet, down 18.9% from the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

Costs & Expenses

In the third quarter, the cost of revenues increased to $247.5 million from $239.1 million in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $37.7 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s $42 million.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditure was $179.5 million.

As of Sept. 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $276.9 million and managed to maintain a debt-free balance sheet.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, RES carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock Inc. AROC, Sunoco LP SUN and The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB. While Archrocksports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Sunoco and Williams Companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States, with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. It provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.10. It has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 and 2025 in the past 30 days.

Sunoco is a leading wholesale motor fuel distributor in the United States, boasting a vast distribution network spanning 40 states. With long-term contracts servicing more than 10,000 convenience stores, it distributes over 10 fuel brands, ensuring a stable revenue stream. SUN currently has a Value Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings per unit is pegged at $9.28 and $6.76, respectively. The partnership has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2025 in the past seven days.

The Williams Companies is a premier energy infrastructure provider in North America. The company’s core operations include finding, producing, gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and natural gas liquids. Boasting a widespread pipeline system of more than 33,000 miles, Williams is one of the largest domestic transporters of natural gas by volume.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMB’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.75. The company has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 in the past seven days.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.