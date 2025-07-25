RPC Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

RPC Inc. RES reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago figure of 15 cents.

Total quarterly revenues were $420.8 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $364.2 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $407 million.

The weak quarterly earnings were primarily due to pressure-pumping weakness, partially offset by the Pintail acquisition.

Segmental Performance

Operating profit in the Technical Services segment totaled $21 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s $30.2 million.

Operating profit in the Support Services segment amounted to $4.6 million, higher than the year-ago level of $4.4 million.

Total operating profit in the quarter was $15.5 million, down from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The average domestic rig count was 571, down 5.3% year over year.

The average oil price was $64.74 per barrel, down 20.8% year over year. The average price of natural gas was $3.20 per thousand cubic feet, up 54.6% from the figure recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Costs & Expenses

In the second quarter, the cost of revenues increased to $317.7 million from $262.3 million in the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $40.8 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $37.4 million.

Financials

RPC’s total capital expenditure was $75.3 million.

As of June 30, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $162.1 million and maintained a debt-free balance sheet.

RES’ Zacks Rank and Key Picks

RES currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

