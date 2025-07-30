RPC Posts 16% Revenue Gain in Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) slightly topped expectations at $420.8 million for Q2 2025, but adjusted EPS missed the estimate at $0.08.

The Pintail Completions acquisition boosted reported revenue in Q2 2025, yet margins and profits declined year over year (GAAP, Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024).

The quarterly dividend remained at $0.04 per share, while free cash flow (non-GAAP) fell from $56.7 million to $17.6 million for the first six months of 2025.

RPC (NYSE:RES), a provider of oilfield services to energy producers in North America, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 24, 2025. The company’s headline news was the major acquisition of Pintail Completions, a wireline service provider, which contributed to a 15.6% year-over-year revenue rise. Reported revenue (GAAP) reached $420.8 million, just edging past consensus GAAP estimates of $420.5 million. However, diluted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.08, missing the $0.09 expectation and dropped from $0.15 in Q2 2024. As industry pressure and integration costs weighed on earnings. The quarter highlighted ongoing headwinds in core service lines such as pressure pumping, as well as operational shifts due to the new acquisition. Overall, the quarter reflected mixed performance, with some growth via acquisition but continued softness in underlying business segments.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.08 $0.09 $0.15 (46.7%) Revenue $420.8 million $420.5 million $364.2 million 15.6% Adjusted Net Income $17.5 million $32.4 million (46.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $65.6 million $68.5 million (4.2%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.6% 18.8% (3.2 pp)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

RPC provides oilfield services such as pressure pumping, wireline, coiled tubing, downhole tools, cementing, and rental tool support. Its clients include exploration and production companies mainly in the United States. The company is known for its diversified service lineup, and after the Pintail acquisition, it increased its presence in the wireline segment, especially in the Permian Basin.

Key factors for success include the ability to respond to oil and gas price cycles, careful cost control, and investment in service technology and efficiency. In recent years, RPC has targeted growth in higher-margin and less cyclical service lines, reinforcing its client base among large, established energy producers. Strategic moves, such as the Pintail purchase, support this shift and aim to reduce overall volatility in results.

Quarterly Highlights: Performance, Segments, and Financials

Reported GAAP revenue of $420.8 million was up 15.6% from Q2 2024 and slightly above projections, mostly due to the addition of Pintail's $98.9 million contribution. Excluding this, adjusted revenues fell 3 % from the previous quarter, revealing an underlying decline in the legacy business. Adjusted diluted EPS, at $0.08, fell short of analyst expectations by approximately 8.8%.

Margins compressed as the cost of revenues outpaced sales growth, a trend tied to the integration of Pintail and ongoing weakness in the company's mainstay pressure pumping services. Adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 15.6%, down from 18.8% in Q2 2024. Net income, excluding certain acquisition-related costs, was $17.5 million, marking a 46% year-over-year decrease compared to Q2 2024.

Segment results show a mixed picture. Technical Services revenue climbed 27% quarter over quarter, primarily from the Pintail wireline acquisition, and operating income for this segment increased 51% sequentially. However, pressure pumping revenue, RPC’s largest product line (which provides high-pressure pumping for hydraulic fracturing), was down 18% sequentially. Support Services, which includes rental tool and similar offerings, posted a 14% revenue rise, with operating income up 74%, driven by cost leverage and increased demand for rental equipment.

Industry forces were evident. The U.S. rig count, a common indicator of drilling and completion activity, dropped to 571 from 603 in Q2 2024. Oil prices averaged $64.74 per barrel, down 20.8% year over year. Management called the market “challenged” with lower commodity prices and strong competition. “Results were negatively impacted by our pressure pumping service line as we experienced weaker activity and pricing pressure ... The diversified service lines, customer base, and geographies across our company provided resiliency during the quarter. ... Competition continues to be intense, but we will remain disciplined focusing on full cycle returns."

The Pintail acquisition significantly increased RPC's blue-chip customer base and wireline revenue share. The deal was done without using the company’s credit facility, yet free cash flow (non-GAAP) year-to-date fell sharply to $17.6 million from $56.7 million in the prior year period. Goodwill and intangibles swelled on the balance sheet, reflecting Pintail’s integration. Year to date, the company allocated $17.5 million to dividends and only $2.9 million to share repurchases, primarily to settle share vesting taxes, year-to-date.

RPC's dividend policy continued, with a declared $0.04 per share for the period. An unusually high effective tax rate, a result of acquisition costs not deductible for tax purposes, affected net income calculation. The balance sheet remained strong with $162 million in cash and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

RPC did not provide a specific financial outlook or quantitative guidance for the upcoming quarter or full-year period. Management comments remain cautious, reflecting continued industry softness and uncertainty in commodity prices. The company signaled a focus on efficiency, selective capital spending, and exploring new opportunities, but refrained from presenting a forecast.

Investors should monitor RPC's execution of the Pintail integration, trends in pressure pumping margins, and the company’s ability to manage through potential sustained periods of lower commodity prices. Significant one-time integration costs from the acquisition remain in future quarters. Oilfield services competition and customer activity shifts, particularly in the Permian region, will determine near-term results. The quarterly dividend was unchanged at $0.04 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

