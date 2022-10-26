RPC Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - RPC Inc. (RES) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $69.34 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $5.27 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.0% to $459.60 million from $225.31 million last year.

RPC Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $69.34 Mln. vs. $5.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $459.60 Mln vs. $225.31 Mln last year.

