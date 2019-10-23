RPC Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.08 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):

-Earnings: -$69.18 million in Q3 vs. $49.97 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.33 in Q3 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$17.98 million or -$0.08 per share for the period. -Revenue: $293.24 million in Q3 vs. $439.99 million in the same period last year.

